Albuquerque council looking to protect homeless from floods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council is expected to introduce a proposal Monday to protect the homeless from rushing floodwaters. Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the proposal will give the city authority to remove people from arroyos, hopefully preventing unnecessary rescues. If passed, the proposal would give the city authority to cite people for camping or otherwise hanging around in ditches and arroyos. The proposal is one of several in the past year to tackle the homelessness crisis in Albuquerque. Council member Pat Davis says the city “is literally looking place by place, block by block, park by park, to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”