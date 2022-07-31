Officials: Film industry brings in $855 million to New Mexico in fiscal 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with the New Mexico Film Office say fiscal 2022 has been a record setting year for movies and TV shows shot around the state.

They say the film industry brought in $855 million this year _ about $200 million more than last year and involved a record 109 different productions. Among the popular movies and TV shows shot in New Mexico are AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Focus Film “Vengeance.” Netflix is planning a 300-acre studio expansion in New Mexico and NBC Universal has also opened a production facility in Albuquerque.