'Breaking Bad' stars honored with statues in Albuquerque

KRWG | By AP
Published July 31, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston as Jesse and Walt on AMC's Breaking Bad, which will have its finale in a few weeks.
Frank Ockenfels
/
AMC
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston as Jesse and Walt on AMC's <em>Breaking Bad</em>, which will have its finale in a few weeks.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico politicians joined with film stars to celebrate the legacy of the “Breaking Bad” TV series by installing statues Friday of mythical methamphetamine cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman at a convention center in Albuquerque. Local politicians, including Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, mixed with “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and director Vince Gilligan to help unveil the artwork, donated by Gilligan and Sony Pictures.

The 2008-2013 show and its ongoing prequel “Better Call Saul” helped fuel a renaissance in film making across New Mexico, while also cutting close to Albuquerque’s real-life struggles with drug addiction and crime.

