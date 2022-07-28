3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials say the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire. They say the three from Hale County were identified as 62-year-old Jimmy Chris Cummings, his 62-year-old wife Linda Jane Cummings and her 84-year-old mother Betty Greenhaw. Authorities say the women’s bodies were discovered in Tecolote Creek floodwaters last Thursday afternoon near their truck, which also had been swept from the cabin that the family owned. They say the body of Jimmy Cummings was found Tuesday within debris in the creek.