New Mexico expands gun safety efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gun-safety advocates in New Mexico say police, prosecutors and even judges are still learning how to harness a 2020 red-flag law that can be used to seize guns from people who pose a danger to others or themselves. Sheila Lewis offers training to police, prosecutors and school administrators on how to petition a judge for a red-flag order to temporarily take away guns. She told a panel of state legislators Tuesday that an incomplete understanding of the current law is limiting its use as a precaution against gun violence. President Joe Biden in June signed gun safety legislation that helps states put in place red flag laws.