2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover in borderland

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say two people have died and 10 were injured when the SUV they were traveling in rolled over about eight miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border. A thirteenth person also was in the Chevy Tahoe but it’s unclear whether that person was injured.

New Mexico State Police on Wednesday confirmed the two fatalities, but didn’t respond to requests for comment on whether law enforcement officers had been pursuing the SUV when the rollover happened. Federal officials say U.S. Border Patrol agents provided assistance at the crash scene, but declined to specify what type of help they provided or whether its agents had pursued the SUV.