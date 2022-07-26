Official: Grass fire torches as many as 20 Dallas-area homes

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say a grass fire apparently sparked by a mower in a suburban Dallas open field swept a few hundred yards almost instantly to a row of homes in a subdivision, setting as many as 20 on fire. The Monday afternoon fire started just off Interstate 20 in Balch Springs. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighting teams have thrown dozens of extra crew members into the fight against a North Texas wildfire that has destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others. The crews have held the Chalk Mountain Fire effects in check Monday at 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers) since last week.