© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

U.S. to plant 1 billion trees to respond to climate's impact on forests

KRWG | By AP
Published July 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM MDT
agriculture-secretary-vilsack-updated.jpg
Official photo
/
Official photo
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration wants the government to plant more than a billion trees across millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter climate change's increasing toll on the nation’s forests. As the globe heats up, some wildfires are so severe that forests can't quickly regrow on their own.

That is outpacing the government’s replanting capacity and has helped create a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of restoration. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a plan Monday to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries and work through the backlog over 10 years.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP