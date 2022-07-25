U.S. to plant 1 billion trees to respond to climate's impact on forests

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration wants the government to plant more than a billion trees across millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter climate change's increasing toll on the nation’s forests. As the globe heats up, some wildfires are so severe that forests can't quickly regrow on their own.

That is outpacing the government’s replanting capacity and has helped create a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of restoration. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a plan Monday to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries and work through the backlog over 10 years.