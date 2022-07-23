© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico CYFD outlines changes after outside review

KRWG | By AP
Published July 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled state agency that oversees child welfare in New Mexico says it will retrain front-line investigators and create new critical review teams among other changes.

The planned overhaul announced Friday was prompted by an outside review of the response by the Children, Youth and Families Department to recent child fatalities and critical incidents. Public criticism of the agency has been mounting, with child advocates calling it a public health crisis.

The department had kept the report under wraps for months despite public record requests. The report was released Friday along with the agency's list of initiatives.

