2 dead, 1 missing after flooding in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Two people died and another person was reported missing from flooding in a stretch of northern New Mexico that had been ravaged this past spring by wildfire.

Tim Nix, chief of the Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department, said the two bodies were discovered Thursday afternoon west of Las Vegas, New Mexico, when his team responded to a call of a vehicle being washed away. No one was in the vehicle when

firefighters arrived.

The two bodies were later discovered, though Nix declined to reveal where the bodies were found. Law enforcement officers, National Guard members and others searched Friday for a third person who went missing in flood.