© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

KRWG | By AP
Published July 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM MDT
FIRE.jpg

At least 16 homes have been destroyed and another five damaged as a two-day-old wildfire remained on the move near Glen Rose in North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service said embers from burning tree crowns were flying downwind up to 200 yards. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose burned almost 10 square miles of mostly short grass, brush and juniper Wednesday. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees, combined with near 20% humidity and 10-mph winds gusting to 20 mph, resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment. A Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP