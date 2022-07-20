© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico tax changes benefit lower-income residents

KRWG | By AP
Published July 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM MDT
If Congress fails to address the alternative minimum tax, millions of households could see their federal 2012 tax bills jump.
iStockphoto.com

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The tax burden for funding state government and public schools is shifting slightly toward wealthier residents as New Mexico stops collecting taxes on most Social Security benefits. The Legislature’s budget and accountability office estimates that recent state tax reforms will reduce state income by about $94 million during the budget year that began July 1. New Mexico this month stopped collecting income taxes on social security benefits for individuals who make $100,000 or less annually, or joint filers who earn $150,000 or less. The estimates were published Tuesday as the Legislature’s lead state budget-writing committee met in Silver City to discuss tax policy and wildfire recovery efforts.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP