4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead after a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Sheriff’s officials say three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. Saturday. New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the four people aboard the helicopter were heading back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters with a wildfire. They didn’t immediately identify the four people who died or disclose any details about the crash.