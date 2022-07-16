Republican-led counties urge election reform in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — County boards led by Republicans are urging New Mexico legislators to require photo identification at polling locations, approve new procedures for purging voter registration rolls and prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes that aren’t supervised directly by people. The Otero County commission in southern New Mexico on Thursday endorsed a resolution on a 3-0 vote that advocates for changes to the state election code. Sandoval County commissioners approved a nearly identical resolution in June. Residents of both counties have questioned the accuracy of election results and given voice to unfounded conspiracy theories about voting systems that have rippled across the country since former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020.