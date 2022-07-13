New Mexico county blasts US over historic prescribed fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in a northern New Mexico county are urging U.S. forest managers to do a more comprehensive environmental review of plans to restore large swaths of forests that border the capital city. The Santa Fe County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday, but not before some of the elected officials and members of the public blasted the U.S. Forest Service. Missteps by the agency resulted in prescribed fires erupting this spring into the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history. The wildfire has yet to be fully contained, and firefighters are focusing on reseeding efforts and trying to mitigate post-fire flooding.