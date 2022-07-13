© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico county blasts US over historic prescribed fire

KRWG | By AP
Published July 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT
Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire 2022.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in a northern New Mexico county are urging U.S. forest managers to do a more comprehensive environmental review of plans to restore large swaths of forests that border the capital city. The Santa Fe County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday, but not before some of the elected officials and members of the public blasted the U.S. Forest Service. Missteps by the agency resulted in prescribed fires erupting this spring into the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history. The wildfire has yet to be fully contained, and firefighters are focusing on reseeding efforts and trying to mitigate post-fire flooding.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP