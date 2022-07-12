© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico track confirms health status of race horses

KRWG | By AP
Published July 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT
horseracing.jpg
Facebook
/
New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State regulators say several horses that were feared dead by animal advocates following a weekend of racing at one of New Mexico's premiere horse tracks are alive and well. Officials with the New Mexico Racing Commission said only one animal died after being injured during a race at Ruidoso Downs and that photographs and veterinary reports show the other seven were fine Monday morning. The group Animal Wellness Action had raised concerns about the horses' welfare. The criticisms come as advocates push for track owners and regulators nationwide to be more vigilant as new safety mandates take hold and as the industry prepares to adopt more uniform anti-doping rules.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP