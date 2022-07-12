© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Murder trial begins for ex-New Mexico officer in 2020 death

KRWG | By AP
Published July 12, 2022 at 8:46 AM MDT
christopher_smelser_lcpd_photo_file.jpg
Christopher Smelser
/

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A trial began Monday for a former police officer charged with murder in a man’s death during a 2020 struggle with officers in Las Cruces. A prosecutor said Officer Christopher Smelser didn’t properly use a chokehold that gradually ended the life of Antonio Valenzuela, who fled on foot from officers during a traffic stop. A medical examiner concluded Valenzuela died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint — and that methamphetamine in his system was a contributing factor in his death. An attorney for Smelser said none of the earlier uses of force were effective in stopping Valenzuela and emphasized that the methamphetamine found in Valenzuela's system.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP