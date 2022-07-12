© 2022 KRWG
Albuquerque police chief calls on AG Balderas to look into teen's death in fire

KRWG | By AP
Published July 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque police chief is calling on the state’s attorney general to review a teenage boy’s death in a house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside.

Albuquerque police announced Tuesday that Chief Harold Medina has asked Attorney General Hector Balderas to lead a probe of the incident. The death of 15-year-old Brett Rosenau has elicited an outcry from the community.

Authorities last week were in a house standoff with a man wanted for a probation violation. A blaze broke out after they threw tear gas canisters and shot chemical munitions. Arson investigators believe the boy died of smoke inhalation. Determining the cause may take two weeks.

