Texas judge blocks investigations of 2 trans youth families

A Texas judge has continued blocking the state from investigating two families of transgender youth that have receiving gender affirming medical care.

The judge on Friday said she was still considering whether to prevent additional investigations against a third family that sued and members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The ruling was the latest obstacle for the state's efforts to label such gender affirming care as child abuse.

The state Supreme Court in May allowed the state to continue such investigations but blocked one against a family that had sued.