© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses

KRWG | By AP
Published July 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testifies before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs/Screenshot by NPR
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testifying before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.

Haaland will meet with former students and their descendants on Saturday at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. Although most of the boarding schools closed long ago and none still exist to assimilate Native children into white society, some like Riverside still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP