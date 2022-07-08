Officials: Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while

visiting White Sands National Park during a solo cross-country trip has

been found dead. Officials at the southern New Mexico park reported

Friday that search and rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar

of Wisconsin earlier this week after a search was initiated over the

holiday weekend. New Mexico state police said there did not appear to be

any foul play and that Utegaar had a backpack and water bottles with

him. Park officials warned about the dangers of hiking in extreme

temperatures. Several people have died among the park's sand dunes in

recent years.