Officials: Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while
visiting White Sands National Park during a solo cross-country trip has
been found dead. Officials at the southern New Mexico park reported
Friday that search and rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar
of Wisconsin earlier this week after a search was initiated over the
holiday weekend. New Mexico state police said there did not appear to be
any foul play and that Utegaar had a backpack and water bottles with
him. Park officials warned about the dangers of hiking in extreme
temperatures. Several people have died among the park's sand dunes in
recent years.