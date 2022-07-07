State investments take hit as voters weigh funding change for early childhood education

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State investments are being buffeted by turbulent financial markets as New Mexico voters consider whether to divert more money each year toward early childhood education programs.

A report Thursday from the Legislature’s budget and accountability office shows that the state’s four major public pension and permanent funds shrank by $825 million during the first three months of the year.

A statewide referendum in November will decide whether to increase annual distributions slightly from a $26 billion state permanent fund.

Advocates for the increase want to expand programs such as pre-K, child care assistance and voluntary home-visits to new parents. Critics worry about sustaining the growth of state savings.