Electric vehicle charging stations planned for interstates in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle

charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal

infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few

populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is seeking reelection, visited the community Thursday to make the announcement. She said $10 million secured through the legislative process will be spent to develop the charging network.

Another $38 million in federal funding will go toward the effort.

Officials have said the goal is to have charging stations every 50 miles along New Mexico's interstates.

