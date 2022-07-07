Electric vehicle charging stations planned for interstates in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle
charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal
infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few
populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is seeking reelection, visited the community Thursday to make the announcement. She said $10 million secured through the legislative process will be spent to develop the charging network.
Another $38 million in federal funding will go toward the effort.
Officials have said the goal is to have charging stations every 50 miles along New Mexico's interstates.