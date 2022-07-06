Governor Lujan Grisham withstands lawsuits over COVID-19 public health orders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents who say they endured

constitutional rights violations and depression under aggressive public health restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak have abandoned a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Attorney Jonathan Diener said Tuesday that a dozen plaintiffs dropped the lawsuit after a judge last week dismissed a majority of its claims. It's the latest in a string of adverse rulings for plaintiffs who bristled at the state's pandemic restrictions that were phased out earlier this year.

New Mexico imposed some of the most aggressive public health

restrictions in the U.S. during the pandemic. The orders have withstood repeated challenges.