© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Governor Lujan Grisham withstands lawsuits over COVID-19 public health orders

KRWG | By AP
Published July 6, 2022 at 10:04 PM MDT
lujan.jpg
Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
/

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents who say they endured
constitutional rights violations and depression under aggressive public health restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak have abandoned a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Attorney Jonathan Diener said Tuesday that a dozen plaintiffs dropped the lawsuit after a judge last week dismissed a majority of its claims. It's the latest in a string of adverse rulings for plaintiffs who bristled at the state's pandemic restrictions that were phased out earlier this year.

New Mexico imposed some of the most aggressive public health
restrictions in the U.S. during the pandemic. The orders have withstood repeated challenges.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP