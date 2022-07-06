Boeing subsidiary to build motherships for Virgin Galactic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is partnering with a Boeing subsidiary to manufacture its next generation of motherships. Aurora Flight Sciences will build the twin-fuselage aircraft that are used to carry aloft Virgin Galactic's rocket ship. The contract calls for Aurora to deliver two planes, with the first expected to enter service in 2025. Virgin Galactic officials said Wednesday that outsourcing the work will provide access to labor, minimize supply chain disruptions and lead to faster production times.

The space tourism company has repeatedly pushed back the timeline for launching paying customers from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, with commercial service now expected in 2023.