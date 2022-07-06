Albuquerque revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city councilors about unsanctioned camp sites, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the current situation at Coronado Park is unacceptable and his administration is looking toward a new approach to the dozens of unhoused people who sleep there. However, the Albuquerque Journal reports that Keller’s administration has not determined the exact framework it wants to pursue.