States may work out agreement over Rio Grande

KRWG | By AP
Published July 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fight between Texas and New Mexico over the management of one of the longest rivers in North America could be nearing an end. New Mexico’s attorney general said Tuesday that a trial date has been put off by a special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court since the parties agreed to continue settlement negotiations. The years-long battle over the Rio Grande has become a multimillion-dollar case in a region where water supplies are dwindling amid increased demand and climate change. The Rio Grande through parts of New Mexico marked record low flows earlier this year.

