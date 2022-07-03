2 men facing charges after car crash kills 3 in New Mexico

WAGON MOUND, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two men are facing charges after a car crash in the small northern New Mexico town of Wagon Mound left a woman and two small children dead. New Mexico State Police say 22-year-old Jesse Joel Blanco allegedly was speeding on State Road 120 around 10:45 p.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving struck a car that was backing out of a driveway. The driver of that vehicle. 42-year-old Irene Romero was declared dead at the scene of the collision along with her 9-year-old niece and 4-year-old granddaughter. Police say Blanco is being held on suspicion of three counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated plus other charges. Blanco’s passenger is accused of trying to hide alcohol containers after the crash.