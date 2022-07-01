© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Attorneys for Trump in New Mexico confront new scrutiny

KRWG | By AP
Published July 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Renewed efforts are underway to publicly investigate and possibly discipline two New Mexico attorneys that represented the Donald Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election in the weeks prior to the the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A group of attorneys including former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and ensure an investigation in public view into possible violations of professional standards. The state’s chief disciplinary counsel has twice declined requests for a public investigation. Now-President Joe Biden won the 2020 vote in New Mexico by about 11 percentage points.

