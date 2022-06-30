Over $22 million in bids submitted by companies for drilling rights on public lands
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Energy companies have submitted bids totaling
more than $22 million to secure drilling rights on about 110 square
miles of federal lands in the western U.S. Thursday's sale of onshore
oil and gas leases in seven western states was the first since President
Joe Biden took office. Leases on about 90 square miles went unsold in
the online auctions. Republicans have pressed Biden to expand U.S. crude
production. But companies have been hesitant to expand too quickly
because of uncertainty over how long high prices will continue.