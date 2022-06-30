Over $22 million in bids submitted by companies for drilling rights on public lands

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Energy companies have submitted bids totaling

more than $22 million to secure drilling rights on about 110 square

miles of federal lands in the western U.S. Thursday's sale of onshore

oil and gas leases in seven western states was the first since President

Joe Biden took office. Leases on about 90 square miles went unsold in

the online auctions. Republicans have pressed Biden to expand U.S. crude

production. But companies have been hesitant to expand too quickly

because of uncertainty over how long high prices will continue.