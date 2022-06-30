© 2022 KRWG
Regional

New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case

KRWG | By AP
Published June 30, 2022 at 8:54 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has

entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She

was arrested by Santa Fe police in the final days of a legislative

session in February. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Louis must

complete 24 hours of community service. Her plea deal is for DWI, not

aggravated DWI, and other charges were dropped after she provided proof

of insurance and registration. The 44-year-old Louis is a Democrat who

represents part of Albuquerque’s west side and has held the House

District 26 seat since 2013. She is not running for a sixth term in

November. Louis was one of five Native American legislators in the New

Mexico House of Representatives as of 2015.

