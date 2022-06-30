New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has
entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She
was arrested by Santa Fe police in the final days of a legislative
session in February. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Louis must
complete 24 hours of community service. Her plea deal is for DWI, not
aggravated DWI, and other charges were dropped after she provided proof
of insurance and registration. The 44-year-old Louis is a Democrat who
represents part of Albuquerque’s west side and has held the House
District 26 seat since 2013. She is not running for a sixth term in
November. Louis was one of five Native American legislators in the New
Mexico House of Representatives as of 2015.