State election board certifies primary election results in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state election board has certified results of a primary election that was nearly derailed by county officials amid voter anger and distrust fueled by unfounded conspiracies about vote-counting equipment and election procedures.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday voted to endorsed the election results as members of the state election canvassing board.

County commissioners in politically conservative Otero County initially refused to certify local primary election results because of unspecified concerns with Dominion voting systems, a target of conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.

That commission relented and certified the primary results under an order from the New Mexico Supreme Court.

