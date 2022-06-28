© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico governor orders safeguards for abortion access

KRWG | By AP
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is taking steps to ensure safe harbor to people seeking abortions or providing abortions at health care facilities within the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Monday that rejects cooperation with other states that might interfere with abortion access in New Mexico. The order also prohibits most New Mexico state employees from assisting other states in investigating or seeking sanctions against local abortion providers. Lujan Grisham has vowed to continue legal access to abortion in New Mexico after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision to end constitutional protection for abortion.

