Some national forests in New Mexico and Arizona reopen after recent rains

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Some national forests in Arizona and New Mexico are relaxing fire restrictions and reopening. That's thanks to a strong start to the annual rainy season in the southwestern U.S. The monsoon has delivered much-needed moisture to the parched region and relief from scorching temperatures.

Two national forests that border New Mexico's most populous areas and a third in the southern part of the state largely reopened Friday. Some pockets will remain closed because of active wildfires. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern

Arizona will rescind all fire restrictions. The rules vary across all public land on whether campfires are allowed.