New Mexicans aged six months and over are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announces young children aged six months through four years old are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, following approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week.

Pre-ordered doses of Moderna (two-dose primary series) and Pfizer (three-dose primary series) vaccines began arriving in New Mexico on Monday to clinics throughout the state, with more than 2,200 appointments statewide currently available to schedule online through the Department of Health website: VaccineNM.org.

“After holding our collective breath for more than two years, we are thrilled to reach the milestone of vaccine eligibility for the littlest members of our families! As I’ve often said, vaccinating everyone provides the best defense against serious outcomes related to COVID-19.” said DOH Acting Cabinet Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase. “I am enormously relieved to offer my grandchildren this critical tool, and no doubt join so many others in celebrating this long-awaited day.”

Providers, including some pharmacies, are continually signing up and creating additional appointment availability as their requested vaccine allotment arrives. Approximately 5,000 to 7,500 vaccine doses are expected to arrive by June 27 with a steady flow to follow, ensuring a sufficient quantity for all who are eligible.

“In addition to protecting those in child care and pre-K settings, vaccines for children under age five will also benefit working parents, employers, and child care providers by lessening disruptions caused by classrooms that are forced to shut down due to close contacts,” said Early Childhood Education & Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky.

Changes in this age group’s vaccine roll-out include a shift from pharmacies to providers. While pharmacies performed the majority of COVID-19 vaccinations for the rest of the population, many don’t often serve younger age groups. Additionally, locations vary on which age groups they will vaccinate, with some accepting only children aged three and up. As a result, DOH estimates about 75% of the under-5 vaccines will be given by practitioners or primary care providers.

Parents and caregivers can register their children or dependents for vaccination by scheduling online at: VaccineNM.org and adding them to their own vaccine profile. Parents and caregivers can also call their provider/pharmacy to check for appointments. Vaccinations are free. No identification is required to be vaccinated, and vaccines are available to New Mexicans regardless of immigration status.

More information on COVID-19 testing, treatment, and resources is available at our website. For those without internet access, the hotline can be reached at: (855) 600-3453 (Option 3 for English, Option 9 for Spanish).

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.