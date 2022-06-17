© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

U.S. allocates $103 million for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation

KRWG | By AP
Published June 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM MDT
haaland.jpg
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
/

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. is adding $103 million this year for wildfire risk reduction and burned-area rehabilitation throughout the country as well as establishing an interagency wildland firefighter well-being program.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement Friday while touring the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
About $80 million will be used to speed up work removing
potential wildfire hazards on more than 3,000 square miles of Interior Department lands. The firefighter well-being program that includes the Forest Service will address mental health needs of seasonal and year-round wildland firefighters. More than 30,000 wildfires have scorched 4,600 square miles this year, well above the 10-year average.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP