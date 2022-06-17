Otero County Commission certifies primary election results

In an emergency meeting Friday, the Otero County Commission voted to certify the primary election results 2-1. Commissioner Couy Griffin was the only vote against certifying the results.

The Otero County Commission refused to certify the election results on Monday during a canvassing board meeting. On Tuesday, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to compel the commission to certify the results. This week, the high court ordered the Otero County Commission to certify the results of the election by Friday.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released the following statement on Friday after the commission voted to certify the election results:

“I am relieved that the Otero County Commission finally did the right thing and followed their duty under New Mexico law to certify the free and fair results of the 2022 Primary Election. The voters of Otero County and the candidates who duly won their primaries can now rest assured that their voices have been heard and the General Election can proceed as planned.”