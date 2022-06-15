© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico Supreme Court orders Otero County Commission to certify primary election results

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM MDT
On Wednesday, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered the Otero County Commission to certify the June 7th primary election results.

Tuesday, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse petitioned the high court to compel the Otero County Commission to certify the results after the commission refused to approve the primary election results at a canvassing board meeting on Monday.

According to the order, the commission has until Friday to certify the results.

