Secretary of State sues Otero County Commission after board refused to certify election results

KRWG | By AP
Published June 14, 2022 at 10:31 PM MDT
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Votes in a New Mexico community are at risk of not counting after a Republican-led commission refused to approve primary election results over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday asked New Mexico's Supreme Court to order the three-member Otero County commission to certify the June 7 election results to ensure voters are not disenfranchised and allow political candidates to advance to the general election.

On Monday, the commission in its role as a county canvassing board voted unanimously against certifying the results of the primary without raising specific concerns about the primary vote.

