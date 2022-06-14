Company tests high-altitude airship over New Mexico desert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A technology company that wants to bring broadband to more remote areas and monitor emissions from the oil and gas industry has launched one of its airships from the New Mexico desert. Tuesday's liftoff by Sceye Inc. is the latest test of the company's high-altitude platform station. The unmanned helium-filled station reached the stratosphere Tuesday and will maintain its position for 24 hours. Company officials say the milestone will bring Sceye closer to commercial operations and they'll aim for longevity with subsequent test flights. The company partnered last year with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New Mexico regulators to study air pollution and climate change.