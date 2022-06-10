New Mexico residents sue for information on Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents are suing the U.S. Forest
Service for information on a massive wildfire that's been burning in the
state since late April. The agency has been criticized for its role in
causing two wildfires that merged to become the largest blaze in New
Mexico's recorded history. Mora County residents allege the Forest
Service improperly withheld documents following a records request. The
agency says it does not comment on pending litigation. The wildfire has
charred 500 square miles in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range. A
second large fire in southern New Mexico prompted an emergency
declaration by the governor on Friday.