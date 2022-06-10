New Mexico residents sue for information on Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents are suing the U.S. Forest

Service for information on a massive wildfire that's been burning in the

state since late April. The agency has been criticized for its role in

causing two wildfires that merged to become the largest blaze in New

Mexico's recorded history. Mora County residents allege the Forest

Service improperly withheld documents following a records request. The

agency says it does not comment on pending litigation. The wildfire has

charred 500 square miles in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range. A

second large fire in southern New Mexico prompted an emergency

declaration by the governor on Friday.