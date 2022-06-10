© 2022 KRWG
Governor Lujan Grisham signs emergency declaration for Sierra County due to Black fire

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published June 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM MDT
On Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Sierra County due to the ongoing Black Fire. The executive order provides $750,000 for the State’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with resources to help communities impacted by the fire. The order also allows cabinet secretaries and departments to assist, and the order allows the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for necessary support.

On Friday, the Black fire was reported to be to over 300,000 acres. The fire is reported to be 47 percent contained. Over 940 personnel are working to take on the second-largest fire in New Mexico’s recorded history. Due to the fire, NM 152 is currently closed from mileposts 40 (in Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). No entry will be allowed. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

