Cooling Stations Activated

With the National Weather Service forecasting triple-digit temperatures for Las Cruces through at least Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the City of Las Cruces has activated these facilities as cooling stations. A cooling station is a place that offers temporary shelter from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents, and the general public. To confirm that a cooling station is open, residents are encouraged to call beforehand.

Weekend cooling stations will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000).

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563).

The following cooling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays:

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455).

Henry R. Benavidez Community Center,1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006).

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563).

Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000).

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151).

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000).

Residents are encouraged to reach out to cooling shelters to verify they are open. Residents also are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. They should also take extra precautions if they are planning to work or spend time outside during the coming week. When possible, strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening hours. Residents are also urged to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting; weakness and moist skin; irritability or confusion; and an upset stomach. Heat stroke symptoms include dry, hot skin with no sweating; mental confusion or loss of consciousness; and seizures or convulsions. Heat stroke is an emergency and residents should call 911 if anyone is experiencing these symptoms.

People at a higher risk of heat-related illness include: infants and young children; older adults; people with disabilities; anyone with chronic heart or lung problems; overweight persons; those who work outdoors or in hot settings; users of some medications, especially some drugs for mental disorders, movement disorders, allergies, depression, and heart and circulatory problems; and isolated persons who won’t know when or how to cool off or call for help.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will be in effect through midnight Monday. High temperatures in Las Cruces during that time are anticipated to range from 103 degrees to 106, and triple-digit highs are expected to continue through at least Monday, June 13th.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

