El Paso Water fined $1.2 million by New Mexico for sewage discharge in Rio Grande

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Environment Department has fined El

Paso Water $1.2 million for allegedly discharging more than 1 billion

gallons of raw sewage into the Rio Grande in Sunland Park. The state

compliance orders issued Thursday also require El Paso Water to fix the

problems that caused the illegal diversion and clean up the impacted

areas. Authorities say El Paso Water illegally discharged up to 10

million gallons of raw wastewater daily into the river just upstream of

the Courchesne Bridge since last August. They say sewage traveled

downstream along the New Mexico-Texas border for nearly 2 miles and the

illegal discharge didn’t stop until January.