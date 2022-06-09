COVID-19 Infections on the Rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top health officials say COVID-19
cases are on the rise again but public health mandates are not likely to
be imposed going forward. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr.
David Scrase said Wednesday that the pandemic is very different than it
was just six months ago and that more tools and treatments are now
available to handle infections. Despite New Mexico's uptick in confirmed
cases, the state reported that fewer people are becoming severely ill
or dying. Health officials acknowledged difficulty in gathering data
because many positive tests done at home go unreported.