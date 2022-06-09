COVID-19 Infections on the Rise in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top health officials say COVID-19

cases are on the rise again but public health mandates are not likely to

be imposed going forward. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr.

David Scrase said Wednesday that the pandemic is very different than it

was just six months ago and that more tools and treatments are now

available to handle infections. Despite New Mexico's uptick in confirmed

cases, the state reported that fewer people are becoming severely ill

or dying. Health officials acknowledged difficulty in gathering data

because many positive tests done at home go unreported.