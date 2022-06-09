© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

KRWG | By AP
Published June 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM MDT
Keller.jpeg
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller
/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested

positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his attendance at upcoming

events. Keller's office said Thursday that he is experiencing typical

symptoms. He had planned to attend weekend events in Albuquerque,

including a Pride festival and Summerfest. His office says he also

planned to visit Saturday with President Joe Biden who is scheduled to

make a quick stop in New Mexico to be briefed on wildfires and recovery

efforts. Keller's office says he's looking forward to returning to

in-person duties once it's safe. Coronavirus cases are on the rise again

in New Mexico, but health officials say infections are becoming more

mild.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP