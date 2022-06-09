Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested

positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his attendance at upcoming

events. Keller's office said Thursday that he is experiencing typical

symptoms. He had planned to attend weekend events in Albuquerque,

including a Pride festival and Summerfest. His office says he also

planned to visit Saturday with President Joe Biden who is scheduled to

make a quick stop in New Mexico to be briefed on wildfires and recovery

efforts. Keller's office says he's looking forward to returning to

in-person duties once it's safe. Coronavirus cases are on the rise again

in New Mexico, but health officials say infections are becoming more

mild.