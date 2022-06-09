Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested
positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his attendance at upcoming
events. Keller's office said Thursday that he is experiencing typical
symptoms. He had planned to attend weekend events in Albuquerque,
including a Pride festival and Summerfest. His office says he also
planned to visit Saturday with President Joe Biden who is scheduled to
make a quick stop in New Mexico to be briefed on wildfires and recovery
efforts. Keller's office says he's looking forward to returning to
in-person duties once it's safe. Coronavirus cases are on the rise again
in New Mexico, but health officials say infections are becoming more
mild.