'We Build The Wall' Trial Ends In Mistrial After Jurors Deadlocked

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he

ripped off thousands of donors who contributed to a campaign to build a

wall along the southern United States border has ended in a mistrial

after jurors deadlocked. The mistrial in the prosecution of Timothy Shea

was granted Tuesday by a federal judge in New York after the jury

reported it could not reach a verdict on three counts. After two

previous notes indicating a deadlock, the judge urged them to try again.

Shea was left to stand trial alone after Steve Bannon was pardoned.

Bannon was an adviser to Donald Trump, who was president at the time.

Two other defendants pleaded guilty.