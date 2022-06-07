Food Assistance Available for Residents Impacted by New Mexico Wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of New Mexico residents who have been
impacted by wildfires this spring may be eligible for temporary food
assistance. The state Human Services Department says applications are
being accepted for a week, starting Tuesday at four locations around New
Mexico. They are in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Taos and Ruidoso.
The state successfully requested approval for a federal nutrition assistance
program for about 27,500 residents in certain parts of Colfax, Lincoln,
San Miguel, Mora and Valencia Counties.
State officials say people who worked in the areas impacted by wildfires but live elsewhere also could
be eligible for assistance.