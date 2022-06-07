Food Assistance Available for Residents Impacted by New Mexico Wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of New Mexico residents who have been

impacted by wildfires this spring may be eligible for temporary food

assistance. The state Human Services Department says applications are

being accepted for a week, starting Tuesday at four locations around New

Mexico. They are in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Taos and Ruidoso.

The state successfully requested approval for a federal nutrition assistance

program for about 27,500 residents in certain parts of Colfax, Lincoln,

San Miguel, Mora and Valencia Counties.

State officials say people who worked in the areas impacted by wildfires but live elsewhere also could

be eligible for assistance.