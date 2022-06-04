Ex-Honolulu police officer arrested in NM, accused of child sex crimes

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a man has been arrested for sexually exploiting children while working as a Honolulu police officer. An indictment accuses Mason Jordan of using a hidden camera to record sexually explicit videos of a child. Prosecutors say he impersonated that child on social media to recruit other children to work for him as underage prostitutes. Jordan was arrested Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It's unclear who his attorney is. He's charged with sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking of a child and cyberstalking.