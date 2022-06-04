Black Fire Within 10 Miles of Kingston, Lake Roberts, Gila Cliff Dwellings

Sierra County, NM - June 4, 2022: The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office in close coordination with the Southwest Incident Management Team 3 is making changes to evacuation status for the Black Fire.

A decision to make immediate changes to the current evacuation status was made after a review of fire activity in and around areas affected at or near the North Percha Creek area. After considering several factors to include fire behavior, fuel types, natural barriers, estimated time of evacuation, and other factors, it was determined that the residences located in the North Percha Creek area north Kingston, NM, to include the Mary Alice Garay and David Salopek residences, are currently in increased danger from the Black Fire and should be upgraded from a “READY” to a “SET” status.

Evacuations will upgrade from READY to SET for the following areas:

NORTH PERCHA CREEK- MARY ALICE GARAY AND DAVID SALOPEK RESIDENCES

Areas 1A, 3 (NW of Chloride/Winston), 4, 8A and 11A remain in GO status. These changes are effective immediately. Please continue to stay vigilante and aware of fire activity.

For information about “Ready, Set, Go” visit: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/.

For real time, interactive evacuation map visit: https://bit.ly/3al2Opd